Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Hina Khan never fails to leave her fans spellbound with her sexy and stylish pictures on social media. However, just like all other celebrities, Hina too falls victim to online trolling quite often.

Recently, she shared an underwater picture of herself dressed in black and white striped bikini. The picture is from Hina and her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 girls Erica Fernandes, Pooja Banerjee's latest pool party in swimwear, which created waves among the fans.

Sharing the solo picture, the Komolika of television wrote, "Swimming my heart out. Here comes mine." And in no time netizens flooded her post with comments. While many went gaga over the picture, others bashed her for donning a bikini despite being a Muslim.

Take a look at some of the negative comments:

Meanwhile, the actress will soon make an exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 where she plays the role of Komolika. While the actress had stated earlier that she won't be seen on the show post March, her track got extended and now Hina will shoot her last sequence on May 13. Post exiting the show, the gorgeous actress will walk the red carpet in the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019 where the first look of her debut film Lines will be unveiled. Later, she will start shooting for Vikram Bhatt's film in which she will play the role of a fashion magazine editor who gets victimised by a cyber criminal.

Hina was also in news recently when her on-screen mother-in-law Shubhaavi Choksey, while shooting for a dramatic act on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 set, mistakenly slapped Hina instead of Erica. Shubhaavi immediately apologised to the actress by sending her flowers and sorry card.

Hina also took to Instagram to clear the air after speculations started doing the rounds regarding the reason behind Shubhaavi sending flowers to her. "A lot of you must be wondering why Shubvi sent me flowers in the morning. It was totally unintentional but I kind of zonked out. Shubhaavi has apologised to me a zillion times but it's really not required. It happened by mistake and after realising what happened, she grabbed me and hugged me," she wrote.