For quite some time now, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who play the lead roles of Anurag Basu and Prerna respectively, are rumoured to be dating in real life.

While the duo continues to deny dating reports, their fondness for each other seems to be getting evident with each passing day. Apparently, the spark between Erica and Parth is not limited to the show, but on the ground of Box Cricket League 4(BCL 4) as well.

According to a TellyChakkar report, despite being in rival teams, Parth and Erica seem to be inseparable on the BCL ground. Reportedly, the two alleged lovebirds wanted to be in the same team but Erica landed up in Bengaluru Warriors while Parth in Kolkata Babu Moshayes.

Both Anurag and Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 were seen supporting and cheering for each other while representing rival teams. Their cute moments didn't go unnoticed by the commentators as well who highlighted these acts between the two.

Speaking about Parth and Erica, a source from the set told the portal: "Parth and Erica's team were playing against each other and when he was batting and hitting sixes, Erica was really happy and seen dancing instead of getting upset".

Parth and Erica are currently one of the hottest alleged couples in the telly town. Recently, rumour had it that the two were spending more time together when not shooting. In fact, reports also claimed that they often arrive together on sets and also wait for one another to have afternoon and evening meals together. Not just that, they often leave the sets together as well.