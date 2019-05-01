Parth Samthaan has turned out to be one of most popular celebrities in recent times. His portrayal of Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is getting him appreciation from all corners and his chemistry with co-star Erica Fernandes aka Prerna has garnered a lot of eyeballs.

Before playing Anurag, Parth had won hearts of fans in youth-centric show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan where he essayed the role of Manik Malhotra opposite Niti Taylor. The show was quite a hit among youngsters and the cast also shared a great bond especially Parth and Charlie Chauhan.

Charlie had even defended the actor in his much-publicised ugly fight with Vikas Gupta and had said in an interview that she would remain friends with Parth forever.

However, looks like Parth and Charlie's friendship has hit a roadblock. The actress had recently penned down a verse on heartbreak on her Youtube channel and when asked what Parth had to say about her writing, Charlie gave a rather strange reply, "Why will Parth comment on my poetry? And why will I ask for his feedback? I mean, I have asked my close friends' opinions, that's it. Why will I ask my co-actors?," Charlie told IWMBuzz.

When asked if the two weren't close friends once upon a time, the actress explained that since she and Parth worked in the same set, they used to get along like everyone else. "No, that was because we used to work on the same set and everyone was as close as him. So ya normally like you get along with your co-actors, it was exactly the same," she said.

Well, this makes us believe that friendships in tinsel town are indeed temporary.