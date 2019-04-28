For quite some time now, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 lead actors Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, who play the roles of Anurag and Prerna, are rumoured to be dating in real life.

Erica's fans must be aware that before Parth, the gorgeous lady was linked to her former co-star Shaheer Sheikh. Both the actors had worked together in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi. However, soon after the show ended, the alleged couple supposedly split up and moved on.

And now Shaheer has opened up on his equation with Parth and Erica. In a chat with Bombay Times, the handsome actor said that he has met Parth on several occasions and is friend with both Parth and Erica.

"We were never dating, and nothing has changed between us. In fact, she is still in touch with my family and me. I have also met her and her co-actor Parth (Samthaan) on several occasions and am friends with them," he said.

Shaheer's statement came after he was asked to comment on the recent rumour of Erica unfollowing him on Instagram. "This isn't a new development, it happened two years ago. I know how nasty social media can get and have been recommending people associated with me, including my friends and family to not follow me on social media," Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor said.

Erica, on the other hand, said that she doesn't understand why it was blown out of proportion when unfollowing Shaheer wasn't a new development. "I haven't been following Shaheer on social media for over two years. Why is it being blown out of proportion now? Certain sections of the media have been publishing random nonsense, but why are the others following suit? Don't they do their research before carrying a story?," actress concluded.