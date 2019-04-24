Here's a piece of heartbreaking news for fans of alleged former lovers Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh. The actress, who is currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has unfollowed Shaheer on Instagram. The good looking actor, however, continues to follow her. Shaheer and Erica had worked together in Sony TV's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi where they played the roles of Dev and Sonakshi, respectively.

Although there were strong rumours of the two dating each other during the time when the show was on air, both Erica and Shaheer never admitted to their relationship and had always maintained that they are 'just good friends'.

It was being said that the alleged couple broke up because of Shaheer's infidelity. However, Erica had then responded to the reports and reiterated that Shaheer and she were just friends. She further requested gossip mongers to stop making accusations at the cost of someone's character.

Currently, Erica is rumoured to be dating her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan. The buzz is that a lot has been brewing up between the alleged lovebirds. The couple is going strong and is spending more time together than usual. Apparently, Parth and Erica often arrive together on sets and also wait for one another to have afternoon and evening meals together. Not just that, they often leave the sets together as well.

While it is not known as to what went wrong between Erica and Shaheer, we wonder if the actress' growing closeness with Parth is the reason behind her unfollowing Shaheer and thus putting an end to her former relationship?