The Avengers: Endgame has caught the fancy of everyone and just like any other true fan of the superhero film, TV hunk Parth Samthaan to is hit with the fever.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor shared a post on his social media page and it surely does express the emotion of every Marvel fan ever. In the post, Parth is seen posing by the poster of the superhero movie along with a caption that read: "It's not just a film ....Whatever it takes !!"

Meanwhile, Parth, who lost his father recently, has resumed shoot for Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 where he plays the male lead role of Anurag Basu.

In the past few years, the actor has emerged as one of the most popular celebrities of Indian television with a massive fan following. Such is his popularity that his recent appearance in another show Kitchen Champions on Colors TV made him the highest paid celebrity contestant on the show. Besides his crazy fan following, it was being said that one of the primary reasons for the fat pay cheque was apparently because Parth's show airs on a rival channel and hence had been paid a huge amount to be on the show.

Although loved by millions, the hunk was bashed left, right and centre by fans when his kissing scene with Pooja Banerjee on a show went viral last month. Parth and Pooja, who play siblings – Anurag and Nivedita – on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, shared a liplock in Ekta Kapoor's web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2.

As soon as the video was uploaded online, netizens were left angered as they found the on-screen brother-sister duo kissing in another show extremely odd. Some also condemned the makers and the actors too for including a kissing scene between the actors who play siblings in Ekta's other family drama.