Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 ladies Erica Fernandes aka Prerna, Hina Khan aka Komolika, Pooja Banerjee aka Nivedita and Shubhaavi Choksey aka Mohini Basu enjoyed a break from their hectic shooting schedule. The girls were spotted having an amazing time as they went out for dinner together. A day earlier, they had a pool party in sexy swimwear, pictures of which were later shared on their social media accounts.

While the pool party was missed by Shubhaavi, she made sure to attend the dinner date with the girl gang. Hina posted a few pictures from the fun night where her colleagues are chatting over dinner. Recently, Shubhaavi, while shooting for a dramatic act on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 set, mistakenly slapped Hina instead of Erica.

Talking to SpotboyE, Shubaavi, who plays the role of Komolika's mother-in-law, said: "It was such an unintentional act and I feel very guilty about the same." She further elaborated saying: "There was a scene where my character Mohini had to slap Prerna (Erica). I was in my own zone as I needed to prepare myself. Unfortunately the marks got changed and accidentally I slapped Hina Khan. I did not realise the mark for closure. This is the first time something like this has happened in my career and I was very uneasy and sad after the incident."

Hina took to Instagram to clear the air after speculations started doing the rounds regarding the reason behind Shubhaavi sending flowers to her. "A lot of you must be wondering why Shubvi sent me flowers in the morning. It was totally unintentional but I kind of zonked out. Shubhaavi has apologised to me a zillion times but it's really not required. It happened by mistake and after realising what happened, she grabbed me and hugged me," she said.