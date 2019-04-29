Taking some time out of their busy schedule, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 actors Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes and Pooja Banerjee decided to take a dip into the swimming pool to beat the Monday blues.

The three actors, who play the important roles of Komolika (Hina Khan), Prerna (Erica Fernandes) and Nivedita (Pooja Banerjee) in the daily soap, were seen having a great time bonding together. Enjoying a cozy swim under the scorching sun, the Kasautii girls were seen flaunting their curves in comfy swimsuits while posing for an intimate selfie.

Erica, in her Instagram post, said that she missed having Shubhaavi Choksey, who plays the role of Mohini Basu in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2, by their side in the pool.

Recently, Shubhaavi Choksey apologised to Hina for slapping her real hard while shooting for a scene by sending her her favourite orchids along with an apology note.

Hina took to Instagram to clear the air about the speculations that why Shubhaavi sent flowers to her. She posted a series of short videos wherein she narrated the incident. "A lot of you must be wondering why Shubvi sent me flowers in the morning. It was totally unintentional but I kind of zonked out. Shubhaavi has apologised to me a zillion times but it's really not required. It happened by mistake and after realising what happened, she grabbed me and hugged me," she said.

Meanwhile, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 has been garnering immense love and appreciation from the viewers which has translated into good TRP rating for the show. Last week, the show planted itself on number 4 position in the TRP chart of top 5 Indian TV shows.