There is no second thought that Game of Thrones has a massive fanbase across the world and with the final season being telecast currently, millions of fans can't stop talking about it.

Recently, Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Nivedita in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, observed some reference to the character Jon Snow from Game of Thrones with that of a co-actor from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

The actor is none other than her on-screen father Uday Tikekar. Just like Jon Snow returns from dead on Season 6 of GoT, Uday Tikekar, who plays Moloy in KZK2, will be seen returning on the show. Moloy was shown to be in a coma for a long period of time.

Welcoming Uday on the sets, Pooja shared a picture of the actor on Instagram with a caption that read, "Our very own Jon Snow @udaytikekar". Not just Pooja, the entire cast rejoiced when Uday returned for shoots. The show's lead actor Parth Samthaan, who lost his father recently, too had a cute gesture for his on-screen father. He welcomed Uday with a cake, which had "Welcome back sexy Molly" written on it.

Meanwhile, Hina Khan, who played the role of Komolika on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has bid adieu to the show. The gorgeous actress is set to walk the red carpet in the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019 where the first look of her debut film Lines will be unveiled.

After Hina, another actress has bid adieu to the Ekta Kapoor's show. Priyal Mahajan, who played the role of Tapur Basu aka Anurag and Nivedita's sister, will reportedly get replaced on the show.

Rumour has it that model and actress Aastha Abhay, who is Miss Earth India 2016 Finalist, has apparently replaced Priyal as the new Tapur. However, the reason for replacing Priyal is yet to be known.