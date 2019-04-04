Parth Samthaan and Pooja Banerjee have been winning hearts with their roles as siblings - Anurag and Nivedita – in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. However, in the latest video from Ekta Kapoor's web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2, the actors are seen sharing a liplock.

This has left netizens flabbergasted as they are finding the on-screen brother-sister duo kissing in another show extremely odd. In the web series, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 that stars Mona Singh, Ronit Roy and Gurdeep Kohli, Parth and Pooja play the roles of Faizal and Bani, respectively.

As soon as the video was uploaded online, netizens were left angered, some also condemned the makers and the actors too for including a kissing scene between the actors who play siblings in Ekta's another family drama.

Take a look at some of their reactions:

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Parth is dating his Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Erica Fernandes. A source had told SpotboyE that the actors, who play the roles of Anurag Basu and Prerna on the show, have developed romantic feelings for each other. Apparently, the alleged couple is spending more time together than usual.

Parth was also in the news as he bought his first house in Mumbai for his parents. Sharing a glimpse of his new home with his Instagram followers, the actor wrote, "Gift to my Parents —-MY FIRST HOUSE IN MUMBAI This feeling is beyond happiness ! Since the time one travels to a new city to aspire his/her dream .. you are always away from your home .. and while pursuing your dream you want to get your 'home sweet home' asap .. So with god's blessings ...finally m glad that I am able to achieve one of the goals from my wishlist #myownhouse #2801 #hariom Ganpati Bappa Maurya."