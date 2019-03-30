Rumour has it that Ekta Kapoor's lead stars of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 – Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan – are now more than just good friends.

A source told SpotboyE that the actors, who play the roles of Anurag Basu and Prerna on the show, have developed romantic feelings for each other. Apparently, the alleged couple is spending more time together than usual.

While there were speculations about Parth and Erica's closeness earlier, it intensified when Hina Khan, who plays the role of Komolika, wasn't invited for Parth's birthday. It should be recalled that Erica and Hina are not the best of friends on the sets and it was also confirmed by Hina later.

Earlier, Erica was linked to her Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi co-star Shaheer Sheikh. There was a strong buzz that the co-stars were having an affair and their social media pages spoke volumes of their fondness for each other. However, both Erica and Shaheer, who are currently seen on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, never admitted to their relationship.

Later, it was being said that the alleged couple broke up because of Shaheer's infidelity. However, Erica had then responded to the reports and reiterated that Shaheer and she were just friends. She further requested gossip mongers to stop making accusations at the cost of someone's character.

Meanwhile, on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, the entire Basu family is enjoying the festival of Holi and dancing with their partners, while Komolika is keeping a close eye on Prerna. Prerna's head starts spinning after consuming bhaang and just when she heads towards her room, Mishka warns her to not sign the papers.

Komolika, who wants to get the papers signed by Prerna, gets dragged by others for dance. Anurag then decides to make Prerna jealous by shaking a leg with Komolika and is successful when she sees the two dancing closely.