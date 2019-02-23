Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 featuring Parth Samthaan as Anurag, Erica Fernandes as Prerna and Hina Khan as Komolika is going through a lot of twists and turns. While Anurag-Prerna's love saga is garnering a lot of eyeballs, Komolika is succeeding in her plans of separating the lovebirds.

In the upcoming episodes, Komolika and Anurag will be getting married and before shooting for the wedding scene, a glimpse of Hina as a Bengali bride has surfaced on Instagram. Going by the picture, gorgeous actress surely looks stunning in her perfect make-up and heavy jewellery.

However, Hina clarified that she is taking a break to shoot for her upcoming film and will not be seen in the popular Star Plus post-April.

Recently, on Valentine's Day (February 14), Hina celebrated the special day with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Co-incidentally, Rocky's birthday falls on Valentine's Day and the actress left no stone unturned to make the day extra special for her beau. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress threw a grand birthday bash where she danced her heart out with Rocky and friends. Hina's co-star and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Kanchi Kaul was also spotted at the bash.