The Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards is one of the most-awaited annual TV awards show that honours talents from the telly world. The ITA Awards 2019 was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 20, and saw the presence of several biggies from the television industry. Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan, Divyanka Tripathi, Jennifer Winget and Surbhi Chandna set the red carpet on fire with their outfits.

It was a star-studded affair as some of the viewers' favourite stars took to the stage and mesmerised spectators with their sizzling performances.

Jennifer and Nakuul Mehta were awarded the Best Actress and Best Actor title, respectively, while the Best Popular jodi was awarded to Parth Samthaan and Erica for Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In the popular category, Divyanka Tripathi was the choice of the Jury. Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya was chosen as the Best serial, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also won in a special category.

Check out the complete list of winners of ITA Awards 2019:

Best Actress (Popular): Jennifer Winget for Bepannaah



Best Actor (Popular): Nakuul Mehta for Ishqbaaaz

Best Jodi (Popular): Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes for Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Best Jodi (Jury): Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh for Radha Krishn

TV Personality Of The Year and Best Actress (Jury): Divyanka Tripathi for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Anita Hassanandani for Naagin3

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Kunal Jaisingh for Ishqbaaaz

Best Actor Negative Role: Rajesh Khattar for Bepannah

Best Actress Negative Role: Hina Khan for Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Best Anchor In A Reality Show: Maniesh Paul for Indian Idol

Best Actress In Comic Role (Female): Shubhangi Atre for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Jury Special Award For Next Generation Star: Ashnoor Kaur for Patiala Babes

Fresh New Face Of The Year - Male: Adnan Khan for Ishq Subhan Allah

Fresh New Face Of The Year - Female: Aakriti Sharma for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala

Best Mythological Show: Radha Krishn

Best Serial: Kumkum Bhagya

Best Series (Jury): Patiala Babes

Best Daily Series (Jury): Kullfi Kumarr Baajewala

Best Continuing Serial: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Special Commendation: Mohit Raina for 21 Sarfarosh