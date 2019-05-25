There's a reason why Koffee With Karan has been so successful on television. And it is none other than Karan Johar who kept viewers entertained and engrossed with his wit and quirky question and answer sessions with Bollywood celebrities. And now the Dharma Productions head will now be hosting a dating show called What The Love? which will soon start streaming on Netflix.

As KJo turned 47 on May 25, Netflix India decided to treat the viewers with an announce which said that KJo will host a dating show on the platform. Earlier, he has hosted a radio show called Calling Karan wherein people would speak to him seeking love and relationship advice.

"This is probably not how presents work but on the occasion of his birthday we've decided to gift ourselves a dating show hosted by Karan Johar. 'What The Love? With Karan Johar', coming to Netflix," the official Twitter handle of Netflix India tweeted.

Karan, who is equally excited about hosting a new show, replied to the tweet saying, "Where there's chemistry, there's always a way! Can't wait to join the Netflix India family and spread a whole lotta love! @BBCStudiosIndia #BBCStudiosIndia #BBCProduction."

For the uninitiated, KJo is often described as the "love guru" for redefining romance in Bollywood with his movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

As many celebrities have already spoken about how Karan Johar loves to play cupid for his friends and loved ones, it will be interesting to see how KJo will try to bring two people together on television.