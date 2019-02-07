After Kangana Ranaut recently took a jibe at Alia Bhatt for allegedly not supporting her movie Manikarnika, the Gully Boy actress said that she was not aware of the controversy that Kangana's film was facing.

Reacting to Kangana's remarks, Alia said that she is always ready to extend support to actors and actresses, but she was busy shooting during Manikarnika row. She also added that Kangana never lets people realise that she needed support, and it was a personal issue that she did not want to get into.

"I didn't follow that controversy at all. I was too busy shooting. I will always support actresses and actors for the films that they do and if they are in any trouble but this is something personal, which I don't think is fair for any of us to get into. Kangana is a strong woman and very outspoken and a fab actress. If she ever needs support, I am sure people will stand up for her but I don't think she gives that feeling that she needs support," The Asian Age quoted Alia as saying.

The Queen actress had slammed Alia saying that during the release of Raazi, she had promoted the film, but she did not receive any support from her during the release of Manikarnika.

"These girls send me their trailers, like Alia sent me the trailer of Raazi and said, 'Please watch it'. For me, it was not a Karan Johar film or Alia film, for me, it was a film on Sehmat Khan, the girl who has given her everything to the country," Kangana had said.

Manikarnika was in news after Kangana had replaced Krish as director of the film. While some of the stars of the movie had alleged that Kangana unfairly chopped their roles, the actress had maintained that she did what she felt right as director, and the producers also had supported her.