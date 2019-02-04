Manikarnika has set cash registers ringing with its victorious run at the Indian box office but Kangana Ranaut, who spearheaded the project as an actor and co-director, has lashed out Sonu Sood for talking about his differences with her while shooting for the film.

For the uninitiated, Sonu Sood had angrily walked out of Manikarnika after Kangana Ranaut took over the director's seat. He was apparently heard saying loudly in presence of Kangana, "Why should I take direction from an actor in this film? I signed the film with Krish as director. If he isn't a part of the film, I don't want to be part of it either."

To which, Kangana had strongly responded by saying that Sonu vehemently denied to work under a woman director and also denied having an apparent showdown with him. She had further said that Sonu had neither dates nor faith in the project. Another reason behind Sonu's sudden exit was that Kangana wanted to chop down his role in the film and the actress recently admitted of taking all the decisions as a director of the film.

However, just a couple of days before the release of Manikarnika, Sonu had said that "Not being a part of Manikarnika... will always bother me. I will always miss that whole experience of shooting for the film because the film was very special to me." He also expressed doubts about working with Kangana again saying that "we both are demanding."

But it looks like Kangana is not happy about Sonu speaking about Manikarnika since he was not a part of the historical period drama until he had decided to leave the project.

Lashing out at Sonu for speaking about Manikarnika, Kangana told The Indian Express, "Sonu Sood is not allowed to talk about the project. He should not be speaking about the film as his contract was terminated. He doesn't hold any sort of participation in the film. Why is he maligning the film? So, these people have deep rooted agendas. The worst is that they are claiming to be a part of the film. It is shocking how people can exploit the situation. However, it is a time to celebrate for us as the film has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide."

In the domestic market, Manikarnika has collected Rs 76.65 crore in just 10 days of its release ending its second weekend on a good note.