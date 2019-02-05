Trust Kangana Ranaut to lead her own army of unabashed revelations and unfiltered confessions and she never disappoints. After going through an ugly mudslinging episode with Krish, the director of 'Manikarnika', the actress has now targeted Bollywood beauties like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone for being insecure.

Talking about how people send her their trailers to see and praise on social media, Kangana Ranaut said, "These girls send me their trailers like Alia (Bhatt) sent me the trailer of Raazi and said, 'Please watch it'. For me, it was not a Karan Johar film or Alia film, for me, it was a film on Sehmat Khan, the girl who has given her everything to the country."

She further added that she spoke with Alia Bhatt and Meghna Gulzar for half-an-hour during Raazi, but, when the time came for her film to be promoted on social media, she didn't receive the same favours.

Talking about how she never feels threatened by anyone around, Ranaut said that she praised Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and almost everyone in the industry. She added that she even went to Deepika Padukone's 'Piku' screening. She reminded us how she saw Sonakshi Sinha's 'Lootera' and for an entire year kept on praising it.

She added that she has praised everyone in her capacity and never gets threatened. She also questioned as to why everyone else behaves as if Kangana Ranaut doesn't exist. She says that she has been unable to understand why such an attitude has been going on.

She also added that she used to cancel her own shoots to visit these screenings and realised much later that Bollywood is like a racket who doesn't support you when you need it the most.

We wonder what Alia Bhatt has to say in her defence now.