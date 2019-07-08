Kangana Ranaut has landed in yet another controversy and this time with a journalist at the Judgemental Hai Kya song launch event in Mumbai on Monday (July 8) morning.

The ruckus started out when a journalist took to the mic to ask Kangana a question. But before the journalist could ask the question, Kangana, all of a sudden, 'insulted' the journalist by saying, "Tum mere baare mei kitni gandi gandi baatein likhte ho. Jingoistic bolte ho. Itni gandi soch laate kahan se ho? (You are writing so many negative things about him. You are calling me jingoistic. From where do you bring this dirty mindset?)"

To this the journalist replied to Kangana that it was not the proper way to talk to the media while being in a power of position. Kangana then went on to say, "You are bashing my film Manikarnika. Have I made a mistake by making a film? You are calling me a jingoistic person for making a film on nationalism."

Upset with how Kangana took the conversation to a different level altogether, the journalist told her that she cannot intimidate him like that. Another journalist, who was present at the event, came out in support of the journalist in question while others remained tight-lipped.

Kangana then accused the journalist of running smear campaign against her on social media and harming her brand. The journalist denied the allegations and said that there was no reason for him to do such thing against her. Kangana said that she was not intimidating anyone and that she was just being candid.

She told him that she had sat down with him for an interview during Manikarnika in her van for three hours, had lunch with her and even personally texted her. The journalist denied Kangana's claims and even asked her if she could send the screenshot of his message to him right here right now to clear the things that she had started it out at the press conference.

To calm down the situation, producer Ekta Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao even apologised to the journalist and moved on to take questions from other journalists present at the event.

The entire fiasco has left many disappointed with Kangana's full show of 'toxic behaviour' at a public event. However, some of her loyal fans have poured in support for her on social media.

Watch the full video here: