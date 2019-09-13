Looks like Kapil Sharma has taken a break from his hectic work schedule. The ace comedian visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek divine blessing. He reached the city early in the morning and has also shared a picture of the Gurudwara on his Instagram.

Kapil is currently in a happy space both in professional and personal lives. The second season of The Kapil Sharma Show Season 2 continues to receive tremendous response from viewers across the globe and top the TRP charts every week. The comedy show is one among the top five most watched shows.

Besides the work success, the Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon actor is gearing up to experience fatherhood soon. Kapil, who tied the knot with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath in December 2018, is expecting their first child this December.

Confirming the news of Ginni's pregnancy to Mumbai Mirror, the 38-year-old had said, "I just want to take care of my wife and be by her side for now. We are obviously very excited as it's our first kid but my mother is the most excited. She has been waiting for this moment for years now. We are just praying for Ginni and the baby's health."

On preparing for welcoming the new member, he shared, "There is no prep because we don't know if it would be a boy or girl. It's a happy time for the family and everybody is looking forward to welcome the new member."

Kapil has been taking good care of his pregnant wife and is spending a lot of time with her. Recently, the couple went for a babymoon to Canada. Several pictures and videos from their vacation were out on social media.

One of the videos shared by the comedian garnered him a lot of praises. In the clip, geese were seen crossing the road while Kapil and others were seated inside the car. Sharing that they cannot drive ahead until the geese passed, the comedian added that such rules should be implemented in India as well.