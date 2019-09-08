Actress Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu as the celebrity judge on The Kapil Sharma Show, has shared a sneak peek of the show's backstage on Instagram.

From showing the lounge (green room) where the entire team sits, to the couch space and the TV, Archana gave her followers a tour of the sets. Her cute video was photobombed by the host and comedian Kapil Sharma and the actress was seen greeting him.

Given that Archana has a great sense of humour, she captioned the post as, "Parde ke peechhe kya hai... Watch till the end... #backstage diaries #shootlife#tkss #lovemywork @kapilsharma (naam toh suna hi hoga) #videobombed ."

A few days back, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress garnered 100K followers on her Instagram account and was all elated. She extended her gratitude to her followers for their love and support.

Archana is quite active on social media and often gives her fans a glimpse of her life through her Instagram posts. She recently shared a picture of herself with husband Parmeet from younger days and revealed that it was love at first sight for both of them. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Jab we met! #throwbackromance #loveatfirstsight #unforgettablemoments❤️ #mwah @iamparmeetsethi ❤❤❤ Some things never change... Still treasure the time we have today."

Besides being part of many Bollywood movies, Archana has featured in several TV shows, including Jaane Bhi Do Paro, Shrimaan Shrimati and Archana Talkies. She even participated in Nach Baliye Season 1 with her husband and actor Parmeet Sethi.