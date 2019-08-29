If there's anything that keeps buzzing on Indian television, it is Archana Puran Singh's uncontrollable and irresistible laughter on The Kapil Sharma Show. She is a proud mother to her two grown up sons - elder Aryamaan and younger Ayushmaan with her husband Parmeet Sethi. And while Ayushmaan is currently pursuing his studies in the US, it looks like the young lad has apparently found the love of his life.

Ayushmaan is quite active on social media and had been pretty open about his love life. She often posts romantic photos with his girlfriend named Sanskruti Jayana from Ahmedabad on Instagram and shares their lovey-dovey moments with his followers. The girl is apparently studying in the same university as that of Ayushmaan.

In the first week of August, Ayushmaan celebrated his ladylove's birthday and wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram which reads, "Happy birthday ❤ You know how much you mean to me, best friends don't need to even say it."

In another post, Ayushmaan was seen bidding an emotional goodbye to Sanskruti. "Friends are family you choose ❤ Goodbye to half my heart, but see you very soon," Ayushmaan wrote. To which, Sanskruti replied, "You'll make me cry again. love yaa. N miss u already."

It is being said that Archana and Parmeet had also given approval to Ayushmaan's relationship as they often leave comments on his posts with Sanskruti.

Going by their pictures, it looks like Ayushmaan and Sanskruti are head over heels in love with each other and make for a beautiful pair.

Take a look.