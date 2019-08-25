There hasn't been a single episode of The Kapil Sharma Show that aired without a dig at Navjot Singh Sidhu ever since his ouster from the show as a co-host. And yet again Archana Puran Singh, who replaced Sidhu on the show, mocked the former Punjab minister for sailing on two boats.

On the Saturday's episode, when Kapil Sharma welcomed Vicky Kaushal, the comedian first congratulated the actor for winning a National Film Award in the Best Actor category for Uri - The Surgical Strike. Then, Kapil quickly slipped a question to Vicky on behalf of Archana asking him whether he can recommend her for a govt job.

As Vicky burst into laughter over the joke, Archana decided to give it back to Kapil by taking a sly dig at Sidhu for co-hosting the show despite being a minister. "Can I tell you one thing? I am not like Sidhu who would be doing a govt job and this show simultaneously."

While everyone in the audience had a great laugh over Archana's comment, Kapil spoke to Sidhu through his show asking him to demand for his pay cheques for getting a special mention in every episode even when he is no longer associated with The Kapil Sharma Show.

Earlier, Archana had revealed what exactly transpired and how she was brought on-board when Sidhu left. She also spoke about how Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma make fun of her and keep pulling her leg on replacing Sidhu.

"This joke has been going on since Comedy Circus days. I was the judge and there were two others -- from Satish Shah to Shekhar Suman to Arbaaz Khan, Johny Lever and Rohit Shetty -- who kept changing; but I was constant. They used to make fun of me saying, 'Yeh judges ko kha jaati hai'," Archana said in her recent interview.