It has been close to four months since Navjot Singh Sidhu left (or was asked) to leave The Kapil Sharma Show and Archana Puran Singh was brought onboard. From being there in place of Navjot for just two weeks to now becoming a permanent fixture on the show, Archana Puran Singh has had quite a journey.

Talking about the same in an interview, Archana revealed what exactly transpired and how she was brought on-board when Navjot Singh Sidhu left. Archana revealed that when The Kapil Sharma Show started, she was still judging Comedy Circus, where she had seen Kapil Sharma earlier. She revealed that since she was judging that show, makers brought on-board Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"When Sidhu went away for about two weeks, Kapil called me for two episodes. When he had to leave again for his election campaign, I was called for a couple of episodes. I was excited to be back because the backstage and onstage teams are pretty much the same as Comedy Circus. It was a sort of reunion and a lot of comfort working with Kapil and the team," she told DNA.

Talking about how Krushna Abhishek and Kapil Sharma make fun of her and keep pulling her leg on replacing Sidhu, Archana revealed, "This joke has been going on since Comedy Circus days. I was the judge and there were two others -- from Satish Shah to Shekhar Suman to Arbaaz Khan, Johny Lever and Rohit Shetty -- who kept changing; but I was constant. They used to make fun of me saying, 'Yeh judges ko kha jaati hai'."

In an interview with HT, Archana Puran Singh had also spoken up about how different she is from Sidhu. She said, "We are two very different individuals. He has earned a name for himself and so have I. Our personalities are very different and both of us are happy in our own space. It's just a coincidence that I am here and he is not and it goes on like that in our industry."