Kapil Sharma will soon embrace parenthood with his wife Ginni Chatrath who is currently in her second trimester of pregnancy. The soon-to-be parents recently came back to India after spending a quality time on their babymoon in Canada. And while there's no limit to Kapil's happiness, Ginni is currently blooming with her pregnancy glow.

The couple recently attended a friend's baby shower wherein Ginni was seen flaunting her baby bump flashing a million dollar on her face while posing for a group picture. She was accompanied by Kapil and the crew of The Kapil Sharma Show including Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sumona Chakravarty, Rochelle Rao and others.

Ever since Kapil Sharma learned about Ginni's pregnancy, he had made a lot of changes to his busy shoot schedule to be with his long-time girlfriend and now wife. During the initial days of pregnancy, Kapil used to quickly wind up his work and would rush to home to take care of Ginni.

Krushna Abhishek and wife Kashmera Shah, on their twins' Rayaan and Krishaang's second birthday bash on June 2, had said that they are very happy and excited for Kapil's baby to arrive.

Kapil and Ginni's first baby is reportedly due in December.