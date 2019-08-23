Brace yourselves as the TRP report of the week is here. While few shows have skyrocketed to the top, few have had a crash landing. Let's take a look at how your favourite shows have fared this week.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has bagged the top spot once again. Kundali Bhagya has taken up the second spot followed by Kumkum Bhagya at the 3rd spot. The Kapil Sharma Show is back at the fourth spot followed by Superstar Singer at the fifth spot. Superstar Singers, reality singing show, judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik and Javed, has been receiving good reviews from all corners.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is at the 6th spot and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is at the seventh spot. Kasautii Zindagii Kay has bagged the eighth position this week followed by Dance Deewane at the ninth spot. Despite the introduction of Karan Singh Grover as Mr Bajaj and many twists and turns, Kasautii hasn't managed to remain in top five. The dance reality show, Dance Deewane, judged by Madhuri Dixit, hasn't been able to do some magic at the TRP list. Tujhse Hai Raabta is at the tenth spot this week, reported Pinkvilla.

Even though Nach Baliye 9, judged by Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon, has been grabbing a lot of headlines, the Salman Khan co-produced show hasn't managed to enter the top ten again. Even last week the show didn't feature in the top ten. Urvashi Dholakia, who participated in the show along with ex-lover Anuj Sachdeva, lashed out at the makers after being evicted. Dholakia cited biased judgement and unfair means as the reason behind her eviction.

She also alleged that the makers were using her image and name and were disrespecting the place she has made for herself with her hard work in the industry.