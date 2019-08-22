South superstar Prabhas has made a prominent place for himself in Bollywood as well. After the super success of Baahubali series, he is set to leave fans awestruck once again with multilingual action-thriller film Saaho, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor.

The promotion of the film is currently going on in full swing and the team recently made a guest appearance on the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. According to a PinkVilla report, Prabhas not only mingled with the judges - Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan but also shook a leg to some of the hit Bollywood numbers. From Salman Khan's hook step in Jumme Ki Raat song to Hrithik's Ik Pal Ka Jeena track, the superstar entertained the audience thoroughly.

He also revealed that he is a huge fan of Raveena, to which Maniesh Paul, the host of Nach Baliye 9 remarked, "Laakhon ladkiyaan fida hain Prabhas par, but Prabhas fida hain Raveena par. (While Prabhas has millions of crazy female fans, he is crazy for Raveena)." The actor also danced with Raveena and had a good time. The Saaho special episode of Nach Baliye 9 will be aired soon.

Meanwhile, on Nach Baliye 9, ex-couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdev have been eliminated. While the episode is yet to be aired, Urvashi is mighty upset with her eviction and has spoken about it openly. Speaking to Bombay Times, the original Komolika said that the entire process was unfair and that they deserved to be treated better.

Urvashi and Anuj had been one of the most popular contestant jodis on show. Recently, during a family special episode, Urvashi's sons Sagar and Kshitij Dholakia were invited and the boys revealed that they were keen on their mother patching up with her ex-boyfriend Anuj.

Commenting on Urvashi and Anuj's relationship, her sons said, "Anuj is a very nice person, he's perfect for our mom. Whenever he bought anything for her, he would always get something for us too. Anuj is like family to us, but we never questioned our mom about her relation with Anuj. All we want is for her to be happy and if she's happy with Anuj, we are happy for her."