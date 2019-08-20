Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva's journey in Nach Baliye 9 has been nothing less than a roller-coaster ride. The couple sustained injuries and have also been landing in the bottom two for the past few weeks. And the latest we hear is that despite giving it their all, Urvashi Dholakia and ex-beau Anuj Sachdeva is the latest jodi to have been eliminated.

Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva kept trying to give their best but, the duo has been eliminated following two weeks of landing in the bottom two. A Pinkvilla report states that Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh were also in the bottom two but were saved.

The first jodi to have been eliminated from the show were Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao. Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umrova were the second jodi to have been eliminated followed by Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag. Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva are the fourth jodi to be eliminated from the show so far.

This season of Nach Baliye brought in a fresh concept of pairing exes together. Vishal – Madhurima and Urvashi – Anuj fell in that category. However, despite parting ways, Anuj and Urvashi still had great chemistry and respect for each other.

Urvashi's sons were recently invited on the show during the family week and they kept saying how amicable and friendly Anuj was to them. They also revealed that they would love to see them both together again.

Talking about her split and reconciliation with Anuj, Urvashi had said in an interview with Spotboye, "When I needed him in my initial days, I never got a positive response or clarity from Anuj. Now that I am independent, I don't want to be dependent on anyone."

Commenting on Urvashi's relationship with Anuj, her sons said, "Anuj is a very nice person, he's perfect for our mom. Whenever he bought anything for her, he would always get something for us too. Anuj is like family to us, but we never questioned our mom about her relation with Anuj. All we want is for her to be happy and if she's happy with Anuj, we are happy for her."