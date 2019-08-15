Nach Baliye 9 is getting exciting with each passing week and to make it more engaging, the makers have included a family special weekend.

Yes, in the upcoming episode, families and friends of the celebrity participants will be seen making an appearance on the show and cheering for them. Urvashi Dholakia's sons Sagar and Kshitij Dholakia were invited on the show and interestingly, the boys are keen on their mother patching up with her ex-boyfriend and Nach Baliye 9 partner Anuj Sachdeva.

In fact, everyone watching Urvashi and Anuj's striking chemistry including judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan have been vocal about the duo getting back together, however, Urvashi feels otherwise.

While shooting for the upcoming episode, she revealed, "When I needed him in my initial days, I never got a positive response or clarity from Anuj. Now that I am independent, I don't want to be dependent on anyone," SpotboyE reported.

To this, Anuj said, "Jab waqt sahi hoga aur andar se lagega (when time will be right and I get a feeling from inside), I might just say yes."

Commenting on Urvashi's relationship with Anuj, her sons said, "Anuj is a very nice person, he's perfect for our mom. Whenever he bought anything for her, he would always get something for us too. Anuj is like family to us, but we never questioned our mom about her relation with Anuj. All we want is for her to be happy and if she's happy with Anuj, we are happy for her."

Apparently, Urvashi and Anuj's relationship went for a toss as the latter's parents were not in approval of the actress who was older than him and a mother of two kids. Interestingly, during the shoot of the first episode of Nach Baliye 9, Urvashi broke the ice with Anuj's parents, who were present on the sets, and spent some quality time together.