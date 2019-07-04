Nach Baliye 9 is creating a huge buzz even before hitting the small screens. The makers of the celebrity dance reality show, which is being produced by Salman Khan this time, are leaving no stone unturned to keep the hype on.

The premiere episode on July 20 will be a grand one as it will see some of the hit jodis of small screen - Zain Imam- Shrenu Parekh, Mohsin Khan- Shivangi Joshi, Mouni Roy and others sizzling the dance floor with their performances. In fact, some reports also claims that the makers are in talks to bring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on board the opening episode. The winners of the previous season, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya will turn hosts for the opening episode. The couple has already shot for their dance performance.

However, PinkVilla reported that Vivek has opted out of the show due to severe stomach ache. The actor was rushed to the hospital recently and is currently undergoing treatment. A source told the web portal, "Vivek and Divyanka had just returned from Macau, and from the very next day, Vivek has been down with a fever. The fever wasn't going down and with severe stomach pain, Vivek was rushed to the hospital yesterday and he has been diagnosed with an intestinal infection and liver abyss."

Confirming the news, Divyanka said: "Yes Vivek has been extremely unwell. I have been shuffling between the shoot and hospital and luckily my family is also going to be in town soon to help us out. He is still recuperating and has been asked to stay on bed rest for a few days even post getting discharged. We've shot for our performance piece but anchoring would not be possible for Vivek. I'm not sure either about my involvement in it. Busy with him for now."

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover and Jennifer Winget will not be hosting the season, instead, Maniesh Paul, who shares a great rapport with Salman, has been roped in to replace the two.

Nach Baliye 9 will see ex-couples pairing up to compete for the title along with a few real-life couples. Reportedly, ex-couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdev, who shot for the opening episode, are giving cold shoulder to each other on sets. "Urvashi and Anuj shot for their dance number for the premiere episode on July 1, but as soon as the camera called for cut, the two sat in two different directions making sure to not cross paths. They were seen giving a cold shoulder to each other giving the eyewitnesses an impression of all is not well between the two," a source told the portal.

Well, it remains to be seen how long the ex-couple manages to not share a cordial relationship despite being working together to win the title of the show.

Other jodis who will groove together are, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Shantanu Maheshwari- Nityaami Shirke, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao, Vishal Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Aly Goni-Natasha, Shraddha Arya- Aalam Makkar, Saurabh Raj-Riddhima.