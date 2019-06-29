Nach Baliye 9 is set to go on the floors on July 20 and Salman Khan, who is producing the celebrity dance reality show, is likely to introduce the final couple contestants on the grand premiere episode.

And now, the latest buzz is that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been approached to make an appearance as celebrity guests on the first episode of Nach Baliye 9.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, since Deepika and Ranveer are in London for the shoot of their upcoming film, '83, the channel and makers of the show are in talks with them and if everything goes as planned, the shoot with the celebrities will take place in the second week of July. If this report turns out to be true, watching Salman, Deepika and Ranveer sharing the same frame will be a visual treat to fans.

Moreover, the grand premiere episode will see Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and husband Vivek Dahiya, the winners of the previous season, as hosts.

Nach Baliye 9 will see ex-couples reuniting as pairs along with married/in relationship partners for the competition. The idea of getting ex-lovers together is to add some spice to the show

As of now, the promos have revealed only two couple contestants, Urvashi Dholakia and Vishal Aditya Singh. While their partners' names are yet to be revealed, rumour has it that Urvashi will get groovy along with her ex-beau Anuj Sachdeva and Vishal with ex-girlfriend and actress Madhurima Tuli.

Other rumoured couples who are expected to set the stage on fire with their dance moves on the dance reality show are Vindu Dara Singh - Dina, Anita Hassanandani - Rohit Reddy, Sourabh Raj - Ridhima, Keith - Rochelle, Faisal Khan - Muskaan and Shantanu Maheshwari - Nityami.