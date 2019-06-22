Deepika Padukone is currently one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood. She is well-known not just in India, but across the world. So, how do you think the actress would have reacted when a security personnel asked her to show her ID at an airport?

A video has come up on social media that shows Deepika being asked by a security personnel to show her ID just when she was about to enter the airport. Showing no sign of tantrums or attitude, Deepika politely asked the officer, "Do you need it?", and wasting no time she immediately showed it to him.

This gesture from Deepika has won hearts of many on social media, who have been praising the actress for her humble nature. Deepika is currently one of the highest paid actresses in the world.

On the work front, DP will next be seen in a new avatar playing the role of a real-life acid-attack survivor. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film has been titled Chhapaak. She will also be seen in Ranveer Singh's 83 as his on-screen wife.

Watch the video below: