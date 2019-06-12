For quite some time now, rumours have been doing the rounds that the new season of dance reality show Nach Baliye will have a new format wherein ex-couples will reunite as pairs along with married/in relationship partners for the competition.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, Salman Khan, who is producing the reality show, has been involved in the creative aspect of Nach Baliye 9. "With getting ex-lovers together, the idea was to add some spice to the show. The audience will enjoy their chemistry," a source said.

Confirming the news, Salman said, "Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof."

In fact, ex-couples Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev and Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh recently shot for promos as exes. Madhurima and Vishal met and fell in love on the set of Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha in 2017. They, however, called it quits in October last year.

On the other hand, Urvashi and Anuj's relationship made news in 2011. Back then the alleged couple had refuted dating reports and termed each other as 'good friends'. Although the alleged relationship didn't last long, a SpotboyE report said that last year, the duo was spotted having a good time together at Pro Kabaddi League.

Meanwhile, Nach Baliye 9 is expected to go on air from Mid-July and Raveena Tandon is likely to take the judge's seat along with others.

Reality show couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary will get groovy as a couple. The buzz is that Shakti actress Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla have also given their nod to the show. Other couples who are expected to be part of the dance reality show are Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, Sana Khan and Melvin Louis, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur.