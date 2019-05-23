Nach Baliye 9 is expected to hit the screens soon and while the makers are in talks with several celebrities to participate in the dance reality show, the latest news is that Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla have given their nod to the show.

A report in SpotboyE said that Rubina and Abhinav have said 'yes' to the show. This is the first time the Shakti actress will be seen shaking a leg with Abhinav and compete with other jodis on a reality show. The two had earlier shared screen space on the show, Chhoti Bahu.

As reported earlier, ex-couples will also participate in Nach Baliye 9 along with other married/live-in partners. Exes Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh are reportedly confirmed for the show. Madhurima and Vishal met and fell in love on the set of Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha in 2017. They, however, called it quits in October last year.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani may take the judge's seat in Nach Baliye 9. Another Bollywood cute couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are also in talks to judge the show.

Coming to the list of rumoured contestants, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, Sana Khan and Melvin Louis, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur are likely to participate.

Further, Nach Baliye 9 is likely to be produced by Salman Khan's production venture that is also co-producing TV show - The Kapil Sharma Show. Not just that, the dance reality show will have superhot actress Jennifer Winget as host. Sunil Grover is also expected to join Jennifer as a co-host.