Television queen Jennifer Winget will soon be making her debut as the host of reality show Nach Baliye 9. But did her fans imagine the gorgeous actress starring in Karan Johar's upcoming flick Kalank that has Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit Nene in key roles?

Well, a poster of Jennifer similar to that of the posters of Kalank is doing the rounds on social media and this has led to her fans going crazy.

But to those who are waiting to see Jennifer in the film, let us reveal that she is not a part of Kalank and that the poster is nothing but a fan-made edit.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has a lot on her plate. Besides hosting celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 along with Sunil Grover, the actress will be making her digital debut opposite friend Karan Wahi.

She will also start shooting for the second season of her popular psycho thriller Beyhadh, where she played the role of Maya. There were reports that the show will go on air from April 2019, although the search for Maya's obsession (earlier played by Kushal Tandon) is still on.

Reportedly, there was a possibility that Kushal might return since Kushal-Jennifer's striking chemistry was loved by fans. However, the makers may also approach Harshad Chopra given that Harshad and Jennifer's jodi was a hit one after they worked together in Bepannah. Beyhadh with a gripping storyline had become a massive hit. Owing to huge demand from viewers, the first season of the finite series had to be extended for a few months.