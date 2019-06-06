Nach Baliye 9 is expected to hit the screens soon and while the makers are in talks with several celebrities to participate in the dance reality show, the latest news is that reality show couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have been approached for the show.

A SpotboyE report said that the popular couple has given their nod and has also signed the contract. With this, Prince and Yuvika will be seen showcasing their dancing skills on the stage.

The couple, who is happily married, met on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 9. Prince - the winner of Bigg Boss 9 - and his romantic equation with co-contestant Yuvika during their stay inside the Bigg Boss house was one of the major highlights of the season. Prince and Yuvika's love story, however, couldn't blossom as the latter was ousted quite early from the show. But, soon after the show ended, the duo's growing friendship started making headlines and was often spotted together.

Coming to Nach Baliye 9, the buzz is that Shakti actress Rubina Dilaik and husband Abhinav Shukla have given their nod to the show.

As reported earlier, ex-couples will also participate in Nach Baliye 9 along with other married/live-in partners. Exes Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh are reportedly confirmed for the show. Madhurima and Vishal met and fell in love on the sets of Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha in 2017. They, however, called it quits in October last year.

Other couples who are expected to be part of the dance reality show are Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, Sana Khan and Melvin Louis, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur.