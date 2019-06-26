The ninth season of Nach Baliye is set to return with a new format from July 20 onwards. This time around the celebrity dance reality show will be produced by Salman Khan and while it has been reported that Jennifer Winget and Sunil Grover will host the new season, the latest buzz is that Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is also a part of it.

Yes! Divyanka, who along with her husband Vivek Dahiya, was the winners of the previous season will be hosting the grand premiere of Nach Baliye 9. A source told PinkVilla.com, "The makers have locked Divyanka to host the first episode which is the grand premiere of Nach Baliye. Whether or not Vivek will be a part of it is yet to be known, but the jodis along with the host will mostly be shooting for the premiere episode on July 2 in Mumbai."

This piece of news will surely raise the excitement of ardent fans of Divyanka, who enjoys a massive fanbase of over 10 million followers on Instagram. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress has already showcased her prowess as a host in The Voice.

Rumour also has it that Salman will not only produce the show but also take the judges' seat along with his Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar. Raveena Tandon is also said to judge the show.

Nach Baliye 9 will see ex-couples reuniting as pairs along with married/in relationship partners for the competition. The idea of getting ex-lovers together is to add some spice to the show.

Meanwhile, ex-couples Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev and Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh have already shot for promos of Nach Baliye 9 as exes.

Naagin 3 lead actor Pearl V Puri and Kundali Bhagya lead actress Shraddha Arya are likely to be part of the show as well. Both the actors will be participating along with their ex-partners. While Pearl will be seen with his former girlfriend and actress Hiba Nawab, Shraddha will shake a leg with her ex-partner Alam Makkar.

Other couples who are expected to get groovy as partners of the dance reality show are Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Sana Khan and Melvin Louis.