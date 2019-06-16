The ninth season of the celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye will see a change in its format wherein ex-couples will reunite as pairs along with married/in relationship partners for the competition. The idea of getting ex-lovers together is to add some spice to the show.

Salman Khan, who turned a producer with The Kapil Sharma Show 2, will produce Nach Baliye 9 as well.

And now, the latest buzz is that Salman is not just the producer but will also take the judge's seat. Joining him as co-judge will be his Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar. The filmmaker told In.com: "We are still in talks. I have no idea how I will be able to judge the celebrity dancers, but it is going to be exciting."

It was reported earlier that Salman has been involved in the creative aspect of the show. Confirming the new format of the popular show, the Bharat star had told Mumbai Mirror: "Nach Baliye this year is going to be all about entertainment with our new concept of getting not just couples but ex-couples under one roof."

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Naagin 3 lead actor Pearl V Puri and Kundali Bhagya lead actress Shraddha Arya are likely to be part of the show. Both the actors will be participating along with their ex-partners. While Pearl will be seen with his former girlfriend and actress Hiba Nawab, Shraddha will shake a leg with her ex-partner Alam Makkar.

Besides them, other ex-couples Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev and Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh have already shot for promos of Nach Baliye 9 as exes.

Other couples who are expected to get groovy as partners of the dance reality show are Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka, Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, Sana Khan and Melvin Louis, Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, Siddharth Nigam and Avneet Kaur.