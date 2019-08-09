Nach Baliye 9 ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been one of most talked about contestants owing to their on and off-screen arguments and openly expressing hatred for each other on the show.

Recently, Star Plus released a new promo from the upcoming episode, which was graced by Govinda and his wife Sunita. In the short clip, judge Ahmed Khan is seen comparing Madhurima and Vishal's relationship to that of Kabir Singh. However, it was Govinda's comment that left everyone shocked including the contestants.

The Raja Babu star said that he differs with Ahmed's statement and went on to add that people shouldn't be forced to stay in a relationship. Talking about infidelity, he said that being in a relationship with multiple partners and calling it love is not love for him and that he hates such people.

For the uninitiated, the ex-couple's animosity has been visible from the premiere episode itself. Many eyebrows were raised when Vishal used harsh words for his former ladylove in front of producer Salman Khan in the opening episode. It was Salman who sternly told him to be respectful towards Madhurima on the show.

And in the latest episode, they had a major showdown when Madhurima had revealed that Vishal had told her that he would slap her and she reciprocated by saying that she would slap him twice.

During the shoot of the first episode, Madhurima and Vishal reportedly got engaged in a heated argument. The duo had a fight again over something following which, Vishal was seen walking out of the sets. Rumour also has it that the production house is finding it difficult to deal with this ex-couple as they keep bickering every now and then.