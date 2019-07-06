Even as fans are eagerly waiting to watch ex-couples setting the stage of Nach Baliye 9 on fire, looks like drama on the sets have already begun.

After Urvashi Dholakia and ex-beau Anuj Sachdeva giving cold shoulder to each other was reported recently, now the buzz is that former couple and Nach Baliye 9 Jodi Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh got engaged in a war of words while shooting for their first episode.

According to a report in IWMBuzz, during the shoot, Madhurima and Vishal got involved in a heated argument and such was their fight that the actress ended up abusing Vishal.

Meanwhile, amid reports of Urvashi and Anuj's cold war on sets, the former broke the ice with his parents, who were present on the sets, and spent some quality time together, SpotboyE reported. Apparently, Urvashi and Anuj's relationship went for a toss as the latter's parents were not in approval of the actress who was older than him and a mother of two kids.

Nach Baliye 9, produced by Salman Khan, is set to hit screens on July 20. The premiere episode will be a grand one as it will see some of the hit jodis of small screen - Zain Imam- Shrenu Parekh, Mohsin Khan- Shivangi Joshi, Mouni Roy and others sizzling the dance floor with their performances. In fact, some reports also claim that the makers are in talks to bring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on board the opening episode.

Other jodis who will groove together are - Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Shantanu Maheshwari- Nityaami Shirke, Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Faisal Khan-Muskaan Kataria, Keith Sequeira-Rochelle Rao, Vishal Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Aly Goni-Natasha, Shraddha Arya- Aalam Makkar, Saurabh Raj-Riddhima.

Sunil Grover and Jennifer Winget, who were supposed to host the season, has been replaced by Manish Paul, who shares a great rapport with Salman. Rumour has it that Raveena Tandon will take one of the judge's seat while Salman will be present for the first few episodes.