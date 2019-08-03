The makers of Nach Baliye 9 are leaving no stone unturned to make the celebrity dance reality show a big hit. After inviting special guests - Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes - the hottest couple of telly town, now yesteryear superstar Govinda and his wife Sunita will make an appearance in the Salman Khan show.

Yes, Govinda will reunite with his former co-star Ranveena Tandon, who is the judge of the show. Unfortunately, Salman, who had worked with Govinda in 2007 hit Partner, will not grace the special episode.

Govinda will shake a leg with the contestants to his chart-busters and is also expected to dance with Raveena on some of their hit songs like Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye and Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare among others. The actor is likely to shoot for the episode on Tuesday, August 6.

"When it comes to dancing, Govinda is a legend who has entertained with his signature dance moves. And is films with Raveena are still remembered fondly. It's great that this jodi will now enthrall on the small screen," a source told Mumbai Mirror.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira is the first couple to be eliminated from the show. Nach Baliye 9 has been making news for the clash between contestants and health issues more than dancing.

After Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityaami Shirke had to skip an episode due to the latter's leg injury, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy gave another episode a miss as Reddy was diagnosed with Hepatitis A. Ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh has also been raising a lot of eyebrows by engaging in a war of words both on and off-screen. And recently, another fight took place between former couple Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva, who has been cordial with each other until recently.