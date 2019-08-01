Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 lead pair Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes became one of the hottest couples on television with their crackling chemistry. And now the two have become the 13th jodi on Nach Baliye 9.

In a teaser video shared by Star Plus on social media, Parth and Erica can be seen dressed up dramatically facing each other with their face masks on in a dreamy set up. While Erica was looking no less than a princess in a pink dress, Parth was looking dapper in pink and black suit.

As Parth and Erica stood against each other, they took off their respective masks and surprised the audience with their entrance. "Look, who just showed up as Jodi No. 13! Are you ready for this unexpected twist?" read a caption on channel's post.

As the show's judge Raveena Tandon and host Maniesh Paul welcomed the couple, Urvashi Dholakia, who originally played the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, also made stunning entry hinting at a new twist for the newly formed jodi on the show.

Take a look.

Parth and Erica were recently in news for their alleged their breakup. However, looking at their stunning appearance together on Nach Baliye 9, it looks like all is well between them.