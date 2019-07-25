Popular television actress Erica Fernandes, who plays the lead role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, is set to make an appearance on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's prank-based fun reality show Khatra Khatra Khatra.

The gorgeous actress shot for the episode on Wednesday, July 24, and some pictures and videos from the shoot have made its way to the Internet. In the images, Erica, who dons chiffon sarees on Ekta Kapoor's show, is seen in a completely different look. She looked quite stylish and sporty with a funky cornrow hairdo and navy blue denim jacket and trousers. The actress' look will surely leave her fans awestruck.

Interestingly, Erica appeared on the show with hunk Priyank Sharma and fans are really excited about seeing them together. A few of them have also expressed their wish to see Erica and Priyank paired on screen. Going by the videos, one can say that the duo had a gala time shooting with laughter queen Bharti and the team. The episode will be aired soon.

Bharti and Haarsh's show has gained massive popularity and recently completed 100 episodes. In the past, many celebrities have featured on the show as guest celebrities.

Meanwhile, the latest buzz is that Erica and her Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 co-star Parth Samthaan, who were rumoured to be dating in real life, have parted ways. The breakup has come as a shock to many because Erica celebrated her birthday in May with Parth in Mussoorie. The two also shot for a travelogue there. The duo had also flooded their Instagram pages with pictures from their recent trip to Switzerland for the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.