Here's a shocking news for the fans of Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and Erica Fernandes (Prerna), the lead pair of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The good looking actors, rumoured to be dating in real life, have parted ways.

Yes, Parth and Erica, who have always been in news owing to their striking chemistry, both on-screen and off-screen, split a few weeks ago, reported IWMBuzz. "Parth and Erica are no longer a couple. They both split a few weeks back," a source close to the actors told the portal.

Although Parth and Erica had never admitted to their relationship and had maintained the "good friends" tag, their fondness for each other was evident, not just on social media but on the sets as well.

The alleged lovebirds reportedly spent more time together, when not shooting for the show. Apparently, Parth and Erica arrived together on sets and also waited for one another to have afternoon and evening meals together. Not just that, they often left the sets together.

The breakup has come as a shock to many because Erica celebrated her birthday in May with Parth in Mussoorie. The two also shot for a travelogue there. The duo had also flooded their Instagram pages with pictures of from their recent trip to Switzerland for the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

While the reason for the alleged breakup is not yet known, fans can only hope that it's just a lover's tiff and that the duo will get back together soon.

Meanwhile, angry fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are blasting the makers for not uniting Prerna and Anurag. As per the recent development on the show, Prerna married Mr Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover), ditching her love Anurag.

Such is the craze for Anurag and Prerna that fans started trending #WeWantAnuPreOnly on social media despite knowing that Mr Bajaj's entry will change the equation between Anurag-Prerna.