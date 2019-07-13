Ardent fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are witnessing a high voltage drama as Prerna (Erica Fernandes) decides to marry Mr Rishabh Bajaj (Karan Singh Grover) leaving Anurag Basu (Parth Samthaan) shattered. Prerna seals a deal with Bajaj under which she will marry him only to safeguard Anurag and the Basu family from Bajaj's cruel intentions.

And in the latest episode, Prerna was seen as a Bengali bride. Erica looked absolutely stunning in the red lehenga coupled with heavy jewellery. Interestingly, her bridal look was suggested by none other than Bollywood's Bengali beauty Bipasha Basu.

According to a report in TellyChakkar.com, the makers had planned to dress Erica similar to Bipasha's real-life wedding look. But, Karan's wife Bipasha later intervened and shared some more styling tips, which in turn added charm to Erica's already beautiful look. Well, in other words, it can be said that the real-life wife came to the rescue of the reel-life wife of Karan.

Meanwhile in the coming episodes, the newly-wedded couple - Mr Bajaj and Prerna - will travel to Switzerland for their honeymoon. Heartbroken with the news of Prerna's marriage, Anurag will fake his death for his family. As the Basu family mourns their son's death, Anurag will follow Prerna and Bajaj to Switzerland to seek revenge.

The lead pair - Anurag and Prerna - will also have a faceoff in the scenic location where Anurag will try to grab his ladylove by her neck to know the reason for her ditching him. Prerna will act rudely with Anurag in an attempt to make him hate her.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 team recently bid adieu to Switzerland and headed back home after a fun-filled shoot. The cast including Erica, Parth, Karan and Pooja Banerjee shared a lot of pictures with their followers on Instagram with scenic beauties of the European country.