Karan Singh Grover made a dashing entry as Mr Bajaj in hit show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and has already impressed fans with his acting chops and of course his suave, salt and pepper looks. Recently, Karan along with the show's lead pair Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes and the other cast and crew flew off to Switzerland to shoot an important sequence of the show.

Although it has been just two days since the team left, Karan has already started missing his better half, Bipasha Basu. He took to his Instagram handle to share a collage of the two along with a caption that read, "Miss you lots already Ami Aschi!" To which Bipasha replied, "I know my love ❤️"

Later, Bipasha too shared the same picture on social media and said, "Miss you already ... come back soonly ❤️ #smissyou #monkeylove #cuddlepumpkin #cutiepatootie #papabumba" Aren't just too cute?"

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Mr Bajaj's entry will create havoc in Anurag and Prerna's lives. Although it is known that Prerna, who is excited to marry Anurag, will end up tying the knot with Mr Bajaj, it will be interesting to see how things turn up. Fans are also eagerly waiting to find out what's in store for them in the Switzerland sequence.

Coming to Karan, in a recent interview with Indian Express, he was asked if he had any second thoughts on playing an older character with salt and pepper look, the actor said that he would've played Mr Bajaj even if he was 300-year-old.

When asked if he followed Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and what he his views were of Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag, Karan said, "I did follow it in the beginning, it's Kasautii after all. And now I have watched a lot of recent episodes. I think both Parth and Erica are absolutely brilliant. They look great as Anurag and Prerna. They have added a lot to the character and are doing an amazing job. No one can touch Shweta Tiwari's work but from what I have seen, the actors are lovable and doing awesome."