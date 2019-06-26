Here's the moment fans of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 were waiting for. Hina Khan, who played the iconic role of Komolika, is back on the sets.

Hina had left fans disheartened after she took an exit from the hit show owing to her prior film commitment. Recently, the actress had confirmed that she is occupied till November and is not returning to Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 until then. But in an effort to cheer her fans, Hina visited the sets of the show on Tuesday, June 25, and surprised her co-stars including Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Pooja Banerjee and others.

A few videos of the reunion have been shared on Instagram and going by the clips, one can clearly say how happy the cast was to have Hina on the sets.

Post exiting Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, the gorgeous actress had made a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2019 to promote her film Lines. She then started shooting for her next– Wish List - the day she left French Riviera. Hina has an extended European schedule for Wish List, which will see her paired opposite a UK-based actor Jitendra Rai and is directed by Rahat Kazmi.

Meanwhile, rumour has it that Pooja Banerjee, who plays the role of Anurag's sister Nivedita, is planning to leave the show. A SpotboyE report said that Pooja had been approached by makers of Bigg Boss 13 and the actress was pretty serious about participating in the controversial show.

The report further said that Pooja was currently in two minds given that Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 13 is a big platform to be part of and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is also a top-rated show. When asked about her decision, Pooja replied, "No comments."