Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actors Parth Samthaan and Pooja Banerjee, who play on-screen siblings Anurag and Nivedita on the show, left fans shocked when a video of the duo sharing a liplock went viral online. The kissing scene was from Ekta Kapoor's web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 that stars Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli.

Some of the netizens were flabbergasted as they found the on-screen brother-sister duo kissing in another show extremely odd. As soon as the video was uploaded online, netizens were left angered, some also condemned the makers and the actors too for including a kissing scene between the actors who play siblings in Ekta's another family drama.

And now, justifying her actions, Pooja told SpotboyE.com that she and Parth are professionals and not real life siblings.

"It really feels great to receive so much love and appreciation from my fans. I am sure they will be shocked since nobody saw it coming and this is the first time they will see me kissing on screen. Parth and I play siblings on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and we also share a good rapport as both colleagues.. But at the end of the day we both are actors who always get into the skin of their respective characters to give their best shot. I have been getting reviews that Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai has shown my versatility and I always will give my 100 per cent as an actress. It really feels good," she told the web portal.

She also said that people are bound to compare the two shows considering both Parth and her are part of them. "Comparisons will always be the talk as people have now seen Parth and I portraying different characters--- but I take it in a positive stride because it makes me believe that the fans have actually started taking us seriously. This can be one of the biggest achievements for an actor--- but our fans should also know that we are not real life siblings and neither dating each other. We are just professional actors who are doing our job seriously," she added.

The actress, who shot the intimate scene for the first time, admitted that she was a little hesitant while shooting the scene. "Of course I was a little hesitant and you can say, in fact in a dilemma--- but somehow I knew I would do justice to this scene," she told the portal.