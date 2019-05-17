Popular TV actress Hina Khan made a stunning debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2019 on May 15, wearing a shimmery grey gown by Lebanese designer Ziad Nakad. Her pictures from the red carpet have gone viral on the internet with millions praising her for her big outing.

However, Jitesh Pillai, a popular film magazine editor, chose to mock Hina's Cannes appearance on social media. Sharing Hina's picture from the red carpet, the editor commented on whether Cannes has become Chandivali with a question mark.

While many of her colleagues came to her rescue and bashed Pillai, Hina too gave a befitting reply to the editor. "I was persistent, I m constant n I will b efficient again n again again. Don't know where I belong, don't know if I have to, as d Place don't define me! Bcause as always I will work my a** off n I will make my own PLACE. My promise,a proud outsider from my Chandiwali studios," she wrote on her Twitter handle.

Perhaps, Hina's tweet brought some kind of realisation and Pillai took to Instagram to state that his comment was misconstrued.

It should be mentioned here that post-Jitesh's remark against Hina, many netizens as well as the actress' colleagues, including Nia Sharma, Karanir Bohra and Arjun Bijlani, came out in her support and bashed Jitesh. Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli too attacked him for his insensitive post.