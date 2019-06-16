Viewers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 are eagerly waiting to witness the dramatic entry of Mr Rishabh Bajaj, played by Karan Singh Grover. Karan, who was away from the small screen for the past six years, will be sporting salt and pepper look for the iconic character.

It was reported earlier that Karan has charged a massive amount to be part of the show, but ever wondered how much?

According to a TellyChakkar report, the Alone actor is being paid a whopping amount of Rs 75 lakhs per month for his comeback show. Karan's per day fee is approximately 3 lakhs. Besides this, Bipasha Basu's husband has demanded to work for only 12 hours a day and 25 days in a month. Apparently, Ekta Kapoor was keen on bringing Karan on board the show, hence agreed to all his demands.

Meanwhile, two promos introducing Mr Bajaj was out recently. In one of the video clips, Mr Bajaj is seen making a dramatic entry jumping from a skyscraper while unveiling the logo of his company. The character's entry will create a havoc in Anurag and Prerna's lives.

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Karan was asked did he have any second thoughts on playing an older character with salt and pepper look, the actor said that he would've played Mr Bajaj even if he was 300-year-old.

When asked if he followed Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and what he his views were of Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag, Karan said, "I did follow it in the beginning, it's Kasautii after all. And now I have watched a lot of recent episodes. I think both Parth and Erica are absolutely brilliant. They look great as Anurag and Prerna. They have added a lot to the character and are doing an amazing job. No one can touch Shweta Tiwari's work but from what I have seen, the actors are lovable and doing awesome."