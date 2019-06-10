Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are undoubtedly one of the hottest and most talked about couples in the telly town thanks to their stint in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The two are rumoured to be dating but they have never accepted it. But their fondness for each other seems to be getting evident with each passing day. So when Parth and Erira arrived together at Ekta Kapoor's birthday bash, the two were inseparable from each other.

Inside the bash, Parth and Erica seem to have had a gala time partying with the birthday girl and their intimate picture is a proof of that. Parth took to Instagram stories to upload a picture of him along with his rumoured ladylove and Ekta sharing a warm hug while dropping their moves on the dance floor.

Erica too reshared Parth's Instagram story onto her page along with a still from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 wherein the reel life lovers - Prerna and Anurag Basu - were seen having a romantic moment. "Prerna's love is like a candle, that warms Anu's heart," read the caption shared by the show's director Muzammil Desai, which was reshared by Erica on Instagram.

Earlier, it was reported that the rumoured lovebirds spend more time together when not shooting for their show. Apparently, Parth and Erica often arrive together on sets and also wait for one another to have afternoon and evening meals together. Not just that, they often leave the sets together as well.

And it looks like the spark from Prerna and Anurag's romance has ignited the flame between Erica and Parth in real life as well.

Take a look.